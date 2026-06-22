Bulgaria won two medals at the World Boxing Cup

Rami Kiwan and Radoslav Rosenov once again showed that they are one of the best boxers in the world at the World Boxing Cup in Guiyang, China.

Under the guidance of head coach Joel Arate, Kiwan defended his vice-championship position in the 75 kg category.

Rosenov came third in the 60 kg category after Olympic and world champion Abumalik Halokov and the No. 2 ranked in the World Rankings - Luiz Oliveira.

The World Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in World boxing. It is among the key competitions on the way to winning quotas for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

In addition to the silver medal, Rami also leaves with 100 points for the international ranking. Rosenov's bronze gave him 75 points.