Algeria breaks brave Jordan with late comeback and keeps dream of 1/16-finals alive

The Algerian national team achieved an extremely important and difficult 2-1 victory over debutant Jordan in a Group J match at the World Cup.

At the “Levi's Stadium“ In California, the symbolic guests showed character and managed to erase their deficit from the first half to congratulate themselves with the first three points of the tournament.

The match offered tactical overtaking and huge drama until the final whistle of Slavko Vinčić.

Here's how the match unfolded: Shock for the favorite

Jordan surprised its opponent in the 36th minute. The team's star Moussa Al-Tamari assisted in a perfect way to Nizar Al-Rashdan, who shook the net for 1:0. Goalkeeper Yazid Abu Laila made a series of phenomenal saves to preserve the Asians' lead until the break.

The pressure of the “desert foxes“

In the second half, Algeria played “bank“ and imposed complete dominance. The team finished the match with an impressive 75% possession and took 10 corner kicks, which proved to be the key to success.

The Golden Reserve

The Algerian coach made key changes that paid off in the 69th minute. Substitute Nadir Benbouali headed in a corner kick to tie the score at 1:1.

VAR drama at the end

The complete turnaround came in the 82nd minute. Amin Gueri proved to be the most resourceful in the penalty area and sent the ball into the net. The goal was reviewed for a long time by the VAR system for a potential offside, but was ultimately recognized – 2:1 for Algeria. Riyad Mahrez, who started as captain, was substituted shortly before the winning goal after some solid work on the wing.

What's next in Group J?

Algeria's victory leaves the question mark for second place open until the last second. Argentina are now unattainable at the top with 6 points, while Jordan remain bottom with no points.

The real show, however, is coming in the final round, where Algeria and Austria go head-to-head for a place in the round of 32, with both teams on 3 points.