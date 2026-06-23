A day to survive and early qualification: Croatia and Colombia face key World Cup battles

The second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage offers us clashes with huge stakes. In Group L, the injured lions of Croatia will have to quickly forget the nightmare of the start, facing an ambitious Panama team.

Hours later, in Group K, the in-form Colombia comes out against the big surprise of the first matches - DR Congo.

Panama & Croatia: All or nothing in Toronto

Start: June 24, 02:00 (Bulgarian time)Location: Stadium „BMO Field“, Toronto (Canada)

The situation in Group L: England (3 points), Ghana (3 points), Panama (0 points), Croatia (0 points).

Looking for revenge

After the heavy defeat with 2:4 by England, the Balkan „chess players“ are up to the wall. The coach Zlatko Dalic is faced with a dilemma on how to refresh the squad. All eyes are on the 40-year-old veteran Luka Modric, who was left without strength after the first hour against the English, but remains the key figure in the midfield.

The Croats will try to impose control and take advantage of the class of players like Mateo Kovacic and Josko Guardiola.

Panama is not to underestimate

Despite losing dramatically to Ghana 0:1 with a goal in the 95th minute, Thomas Christiansen's players showed impressive football. They dominated with 62% possession of the ball and organized dangerous flank attacks. The Panamanians enter without fear and will rely on physical aggression and quick transitions to surprise their famous opponent. The big problem for them, however, is the absence of their big star Adalberto Carrasquilla, who misses the match.

Colombia – DR Congo: Ticket to the round of 16 or a new African sensation

Start: June 24, 05:00 (Bulgarian time) Location: Estadio „Akron“, Guadalajara (Mexico)

The situation in Group K: Colombia (3 pts), DR Congo (1 pt), Portugal (1 pt), Uzbekistan (0 pts).

„Los Cafeteros“ are flying high

Colombia started their campaign with a resounding 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and topped the standings. Nestor Lorenzo's team is on a streak of 10 consecutive World Cup matches in which they have consistently scored. Luis Diaz, who shone with a goal and an assist at the start, is in incredible form. With veteran James Rodriguez directing the pace in midfield, the South Americans know that a victory today guarantees them an early qualification for the eliminations.

„Leopards“ feel the blood

The Democratic Republic of Congo produced one of the biggest surprises in the first round, withstanding Portugal's pressure to draw 1-1. Sébastien Desabre's tactical plan worked perfectly - despite having only 25% possession, the Africans were extremely dangerous on the counter-attack. With the defensive stability of captain Chancel Mbemba and the sharpness of Yohannes Wissac and Cédric Bakambu up front, DR Congo are ready to punish any carelessness in the Colombian defence.