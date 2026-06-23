Levski tests its strength against Etar in Pravets, "the Blues one step away from a Spanish transfer

The summer training camp of PFC Levski in Pravets is entering a decisive phase. Tonight, the team led by Julio Velasquez faces Etar Veliko Tarnovo in its second summer test.

Along with the tactical constructions on the field, the management of “Gerena“ is also actively working on the selection, and is about to finalize a strong incoming transfer from abroad.

The heat moved the control with the “boyars“ to 18:30. The original time (18:00) was pushed back 30 minutes due to the expected high temperatures in Pravets.

Levski enters the match after a strong start to the pre-season and a 4-0 win over Academic (Svishtov) last Friday.

The club is in advanced negotiations with 26-year-old Spanish left-back Alex Sentelles.

The defender comes as a free agent, as his contract with the Spanish Almeria expires at the end of the month. Manager Lachezar Tanev is actively helping in the deal for the Spaniard.

Young striker Preslav Bachev has already been officially transferred to Arda.

The preparation of the champions under the leadership of Velasquez includes a total of four pre-season matches during the camp, with two more to be played - on June 27 with Botev Vratsa and on June 30 with Radnik Surdulica.

After the end of the camp on June 30, the team returns to Sofia for its official presentation to the fans at the stadium “Georgi Asparuhov“.