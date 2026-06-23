The 2026 World Cup infirmary: Which stars are out of the running and who is hanging on for the eliminations?

The biggest World Cup in history is already in full swing on the fields in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but the price of the intense tournament schedule is starting to seriously weigh on the big favorites.

Along with the glamorous group stage matches, managers are facing huge personnel problems. Injuries have sidelined key players for the remainder of the World Cup, and the looming bookings threaten to cripple the squads for the upcoming round of 16.

Here is the full medical and disciplinary report ahead of today's and tomorrow's key matches:

The heavy blows: The stars who will miss the rest of the World Cup

Several teams were literally beheaded from a medical point of view. Brazil and the Netherlands are the nations most affected in this regard.

The Seleção have lost Real Madrid winger Rodrigo to torn cruciate ligaments and meniscus, as well as defender Eder Militao (hamstring surgery).

Young talent Estevao has also been ruled out, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to rely on veteran Neymar. The Brazilians face a crucial match against Scotland on June 24.

Netherlands: The Tulips have lost the backbone of their squad. Playmaker Xavi Simons (torn cruciate ligaments), Matthijs de Ligt (back surgery) and midfielder Jerdy Schouten are out. Jurien Timber also dropped out at the last minute due to a groin injury.

France: Forward Hugo Ekitike is out due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Germany: Serge Gnabry and young talent Lennart Karl are out for the rest of the tournament (muscle tears)

Japan: The Asian team is without two of its main weapons in the forward positions – Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Takumi Minamino (knee).

Disciplinary trap: Who is “hanging“ for the 1/16-finals?

According to FIFA regulations, accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage leads to an automatic suspension for the next match. With the top two teams from each group and the best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout stages, coaching staffs need to be extremely careful.

Here is a list of the more prominent players who have one yellow card each and will miss the start of the knockout stages if they receive another official warning in their final group match.

England: The list is clear of key players, but Thomas Tuchel's staff is monitoring the condition of Marcus Rashford, who had a slight muscle discomfort.

Netherlands: Memphis Depay, Mickey van de Ven, Crescencio Somerville.

Portugal: Bernardo Silva, Nelson Semedo.

Brazil: Casemiro (extremely important for the balance in the middle of the field).

Belgium: Romelu Lukaku, Timothy Castanet, Maxime De Kuyper.

Austria: Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posh.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Olivera.

Staffing issues will have a direct impact on today's matches. Portugal face Uzbekistan in Houston, while England face Ghana in Boston, looking to keep their squad free of bookings and injuries.

Tomorrow, Switzerland and Canada will decide their fate in Group B, while a battered Brazil team will be looking for a must-win against a tough Scotland team in Miami.

Mexico hosts the Czech Republic in a crucial clash in Mexico City.