Plovdiv under steam: "Botev starts summer controls today, "Loko builds a new look after a key separation

„The Canaries“ are preparing for their opening friendly match for the summer, while at „Lauta“ head coach Dušan Kosić is rearranging the squad after the loud outgoing transfer of star Joel Zvarts to CSKA.

„Botev“ (Plovdiv): First test against „Spartak“ (Pleven) and a new Ugandan national

The “Yellow-Blacks“, who started training on June 11 under the leadership of Stanislav Genchev, are going out today for their first summer test. According to the program, the team will face Spartak (Pleven) at 18:30, with the match being played entirely at home in Plovdiv.

Transfer news: The club has officially strengthened its squad with a Ugandan national, whose contract is already a fact. At the same time, attacking midfielder Dimitar Tonev returns to the team, who will fight for his place under the sun after being transferred.

Change in plans: The management of the “Canaries“ decided to completely change the location of their training, canceling the external camps. All tests will be played at the club base “ Nikola Shterev – Starika“ and at the „Hristo Botev“ stadium.

Current program for the controls of „Botev“:

23.06 – Spartak (Pleven)

26.06 – Arda (Kardzhali)

01.07 – Chernomorets (Burgas)

04.07 – Etar (Veliko Tarnovo) (morning)

04.07 – Spartak (Varna) (evening)

11.07 – Opponent sought

„Lokomotiv“ (Plovdiv): Restart of „Lauta“ and a camp in Borovets

„The Smurfs“ officially kicked off their summer training yesterday (June 22) with an open training session in front of the media and fans at the „Lauta“ stadium. Dušan Kosić led a group of 22 players, which includes the names of four juniors from the reserve team and the academy — Denis Kirashki, Mert Salim, Radoslav Palazov and Simeon Georgiev.

The transfer blow: The main news in the „black and white“ camp is the official outgoing transfer of the top scorer Joel Zvarts, who was sold to CSKA. The parting with the striker opens a serious gap in the forward positions, which the sports and technical staff will have to fill urgently.

Absent: The foreigners Adrian Cova, Parviz Umarbaev and Francisco Politino are to join the camp later. Currently injured are Martin Ruskov and Enzo Espinosa.

Preparation plan: „Lokomotiv“ will train in Plovdiv until June 29, after which the team will go to an intensive camp in the mountain resort of Borovets. So far, two sure control matches have been agreed, and more opponents are being sought.

Current program for the controls of „Lokomotiv“:

04.07 – Arda (Kardzhali)

08.07 – Rilski sportist (Samokov)

In parallel with the preparations, the management of “Loko“ has also started selling season tickets for the new season in an attempt to secure solid fan support from the first referee signal.