Colombia beats DR Congo and seals its ticket to the 2026 World Cup knockout stages

The national team of Colombia recorded a second consecutive victory in Group K of the World Cup, after prevailing with 1:0 over the tough DR Congo team, reports The Guardian.

The match was played at the “Guadalajara“ stadium in Mexico and turned into a real tactical battle. With this success, the South Americans collected 6 points and officially secured a place in the 1/16 finals of the tournament.

Hero Daniel Muñoz back in the spotlight

The only and precious goal in the match fell in 76th minute. Its author became the right defender of Crystal Palace Daniel Muñoz, for whom this was the second goal since the start of the World Cup.

The attack was organized by the reserve Juan Fernando Quintero, who found the striker John Cordoba on the edge of the penalty area. Cordoba skillfully guarded the ball with his back to the goal and laid it on the attacking Muñoz. The defender launched a low, precise shot with his left foot into the near corner, which deflected slightly into a defender and left the Congolese goalkeeper helpless.

The strong "leopards" put up a fierce resistance

The DR Congo team, which in the first round caused a big surprise with a 1-1 draw against Portugal, came out with a defensive formation of 5-3-2. The Africans closed all the spaces in front of Colombia's star Luis Diaz, and their goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau had a phenomenal game. Mpasi distinguished himself with 6 key saves against the heavy artillery fire of the Colombians.

In the first half, Colombia controlled the possession of the ball completely (66% against 34% at the end of the match), but had difficulty breaking through the concrete wall of the opponent. Luis Diaz sent the ball into the net twice, but in both cases the goals were correctly disallowed – once for offside and once for a foul on defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Drama in added time

In the closing minutes, DR Congo threw all their strength into the front positions. In the 91st minute, reserve Nathanael Mbuku fired a fearsome shot from distance, but Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas showed brilliant reflexes and one-handedly knocked it into a corner, preserving the triumph for his country.

After this match, Portugal (who earlier defeated Uzbekistan 5-0) and Colombia lead Group K with 6 points each and advance. DR Congo remains with 1 point and will look for a mandatory victory in their final match against Uzbekistan to hope to qualify as one of the best third teams.