World Cup 2026 Drama: Final Battles for Eliminations in Groups A and B

Today's match day at the 2026 World Cup offers decisive clashes from the third round of the group stage, reports ESPN.

In Groups A and B, the cards are being dealt anew, with some teams already thinking about the next phase, while others will have to play “vabank“ for their stay in the tournament.

Group B: Direct dispute for the top and a battle for honor

Switzerland – Canada (BC Place Stadium, Vancouver)

The intrigue: Both teams lead the group with 4 points each. The hosts from Canada have a better goal difference after the crushing 6:0 over Qatar and a draw will be enough for them to keep the first place and stay in Vancouver for the next round. However, Switzerland only goes out for a win, led by the experienced Granit Xhaka.

The big blow for the Canadians is the serious injury (broken leg) of midfielder Ismael Kone, who is out for the rest of the tournament.

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Qatar (Lumen Field, Seattle)

The intrigue: Both teams have 1 point each, earned in their direct matches against the leaders, but both squads suffered heavy losses in the last round. For Bosnia, hope remains in the class of veteran Edin Dzeko, while Qatar will rely on Akram Afif to achieve a historic first victory at the World Cup.

A victory is mandatory to chase qualification as one of the best third teams.

Group A: Mexico leads the parade, the drama for second place is complete

Czech Republic – Mexico („Estadio Azteca“, Mexico City)

The intrigue: The hosts from Mexico have already secured a place in the 1/16-finals after two wins. Coach Javier Aguirre is expected to give a chance for a historic start to 40-year-old goalkeeper legend Guillermo „Memo“ Ochoa, for whom this is a record sixth World Cup. For the Czech Republic, the match is „all or nothing“ – they have only 1 point and need a mandatory victory against the leader to advance.

South Africa – South Korea („Estadio Monterrey“, Monterrey)

The intrigue: The Asians have 3 points and even a draw would seal second place in the group. Korean captain Son Heung-min will be the main threat to the opponent's defense. South Africa (1 point) arrives in a difficult position - the team has yet to score a goal from a game situation in the tournament, and key creative figures such as Teboho Mokoena and Temba Zwane are suspended for the match.