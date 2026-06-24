Mariyan Boev from Botev Plovdiv signed with Belgian Genk

Botev Plovdiv made an extremely prestigious outgoing transfer, the management of the "Canaries" officially boasted.

The team's young and talented goalkeeper Mariyan Boev signed an official contract with the Belgian elite club KRC Genk. At the moment, the financial parameters and details of the contract between the two parties remain confidential.

Mariyan Boev was born in 2008 and is a complete product of the "yellow-black" academy. During the past competitive season, the goalkeeper was a key part of the Botev U-18 club formation.

"PFC Botev Plovdiv wishes Mariyan success in one of the most established European clubs for the development of young goalkeepers", wrote the management of the Plovdiv club on its official website.

Botev Plovdiv went into fourth gear in the controls