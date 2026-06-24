CSKA meets Ukrainians in the second Austrian test

CSKA is going out for its second test match during the summer training, which Hristo Yanev's team is leading in Austria.

From 19:00 the "army team" faces Polisya (Zhytomyr) at the "Hohe Tauern Arena" in Mittersill.

In the first test, the "red" won 2:1 against the Slovenian Grosuple, with the goals for the Bulgarian Cup winner falling towards the end - through accurate strikes by Ioannis Pitas and Joel Zvarts. This was the debut goal for the Dutch striker in the CSKA shirt.

The last match of the team from Borisova Gradina in Austria will be against Odra (Opole), and initially it was supposed to be against Qarabag. On home soil, the red team will finish the pre-season stage with a test against Marek. The first official match of Yanev's men is against Derry City in the Europa League on July 9 in Sofia.