2026 World Cup Group F: Netherlands edge Tunisia to top spot, Japan knock Sweden out of direct qualification

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup offered another dose of high drama as the decisive matches in Group F determined which teams advance to the knockout stages. The favourite The Netherlands left no doubt about its superiority and defeated Tunisia with 3:1 to seal its leadership position. At the same time at the stadium in Dallas Japan and Sweden created a real spectacle, finishing 1:1, which turned out to be quite enough for the Asians to grab second place.

Netherlands 3:1 Tunisia – „Tulips“ without a mistake on the way to the 1/16-finals

Ronald Koeman's graduates did their job quickly and efficiently at the stadium in Kansas City. The match started nightmarishly for the African team, after in the 3rd minute Eli Skiri scored an own goal. Just four minutes later, in the 7th, the powerful forward Brian Broby doubled the lead of the “orange“ after an assist from Tijani Reinders.

Tunisia brought back the intrigue at the start of the second half when Hazem Mastouri reduced the deficit to 1:2 in the 54th minute, sparking wild joy in the stands. However, the Tunisians' hopes of a turnaround were quickly dashed in the 62nd minute when defender Jan Paul van Hecke headed a corner kick for the final 3:1. With this success, the Netherlands collected 7 points and won the group outright.

Japan 1:1 Sweden – Drama until the last second in Dallas

The clash between Japan and Sweden was a direct life and death battle for second place. The first half passed with tactical overtaking and a goalless draw, but after the break the spark was ignited. In the 56th minute Daizen Maeda blew up the Japanese crowd, intercepting a perfect pass from Ritsu Doan for 1-0.

Sweden responded in a flash. Just six minutes later, in the 62nd minute, Antoni Elanga scored a phenomenal equalizer with a curling shot from outside the penalty area, assisted by Victor Gökeres. Until the end of the match, the “three crowns“ pressed furiously in search of a winning goal, but Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made key saves. The draw left Japan in second place with 5 points, while Sweden (4 points) will have to tremble and hope to advance as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

What's next in the 1/16-finals?

The official standings in Group F send both teams against extremely serious rivals in the next phase: