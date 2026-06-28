DR Congo advances to knockout stages, Colombia holds off Portugal

Group K of the 2026 World Cup offered huge drama in its final matches, played simultaneously in the USA. Colombia took first place in the final standings after a goalless draw 0:0 vs Portugal at Miami Stadium. In the other decisive clash in Atlanta, DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 after a complete turnaround and secured a place in the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Colombia keeps Ronaldo at the top of the group

In Miami, the South Americans needed only a point to secure their leading position, while Roberto Martinez's team was chasing a must-win victory. The two teams played an extremely dynamic match with a number of clear chances.

Hero of the Match : The Portuguese Guard Diogo Costa made a series of key saves after dangerous shots from John Cordoba, James Rodriguez and Hefferson Lerma.

Leadership : Tie left Colombia on top with 7 points , while Portugal finished in second place with 5 points and will face Croatia in the next phase.

The Star: Cristiano Ronaldo had a tough night against a solid Colombian defense and failed to score, with his goal disallowed for offside.

Historic turnaround sends DR Congo ahead

The match in Atlanta started badly for the symbolic hosts from Africa. Already in the 10th minute, the star of Uzbekistan Eldor Shomurodov put his team ahead. However, Sebastien Desabers' players showed character in the second half.

Ключовият момент : В 68-ата минута Йоан Уиса изравни от дузпа, отсъдена за нарушение срещу самия него.

Ударът : Влезлият като резерва Фистон Калала Майеле направи обрата пълен в 78-ата минута за 2:1.

Точка на спора: В добавеното време на срещата отново Уиса се разписа за крайното 3:1.

С този успех ДР Конго събра 4 точки и продължава към елиминациите, където по всяка вероятност ще се изправи срещу Англия. Дебютантът Узбекистан напуска турнира без спечелена точка.

Отбор Мачове Победи Равни Загуби Голова разлика Точки 1. Колумбия 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2. Португалия 3 1 2 0 +5 5 3. ДР Конго 3 1 1 1 +1 4 4. Узбекистан 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Източник: BBC Sport и официалната статистика на ESPN.