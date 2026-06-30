Shock at the 2026 World Cup! Paraguay eliminated Germany

The first huge sensation of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is already a fact!

The absolute outsider Paraguay eliminated Germany after a dramatic penalty shootout at the “Gillet Stadium“ stadium in Foxborough. The elimination round match ended 1:1 in regular time, and in the penalty kicks the South Americans triumphed 4:3.



The match started unexpectedly with pressure from the “Guarani“. In the 42nd minute, the logical thing happened when Julio Enciso headed a cross and opened the scoring for Paraguay. The Bundesteam responded immediately after the break. In the 54th minute, after a precise pass from Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz equalized for 1:1.



The Germans dominated possession and organized attacks, but the real drama came in extra time. In the 103rd minute, Jonathan Ta sent the ball into the opponent's net, but after a long review with VAR, the goal was disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Orlando Hill.



In the penalty shootout, the Bundesteam's nerves could not stand it. Kai Havertz missed the first shot, and Hill later saved Nick Voltemade's shot. Although Manuel Neuer saved one of Paraguay's penalties, Jonathan Ta sent the ball over the top bar. The controversy was put to an end by José Canale, who was ruthless from the penalty spot and sent Paraguay to a historic round of 16. There they await the winner of the France & Sweden pair.