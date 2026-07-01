Mexico beats Ecuador 2-0 at World Cup 2026

The Mexican national team achieved an authoritative 2-0 victory against Ecuador in a match from the elimination phase (1/16-finals) of the 2026 World Cup.

In front of the packed stands of the mythical “Azteca“ stadium, the hosts of the World Cup demonstrated greater efficiency and composure to break their South American rival.

Storm before the first referee's signal

The start of the match was delayed by exactly one hour due to a powerful thunderstorm and torrential rain over Mexico City. As soon as the weather calmed down and the main referee Slavko Vinčić started the match, both teams offered a high tempo. In the 17th minute, Ecuador came very close to opening the score, but John Yeboa's shot hit the side post of the Mexican goal.

A lightning double strike for Mexico

The hosts responded in the best way and materialized their superiority within less than ten minutes:

22nd minute (1:0): In a quick counterattack started by Roberto Alvarado, the ball reached Julian Quiñones , who with a powerful and precise shot into the top corner left no chance for the Ecuadorian goalkeeper.

In a quick counterattack started by Roberto Alvarado, the ball reached , who with a powerful and precise shot into the top corner left no chance for the Ecuadorian goalkeeper. 31st minute (2:0): After a blunder in Ecuador's defense and an unsuccessful clearance, Quiñones assisted the experienced Raul Jimenez, who doubled “El Tri“'s lead from close range.

Control and red card at the end

In the second half, the Ecuadorian team, led by Sebastian Becasese, tried to exert pressure and had possession of the ball for large periods (nearly 70% at certain moments). However, Kevin Rodriguez's misses deprived “La Tri“ of an honorable goal. The home team's defense, organized by captain Cesar Montes and goalkeeper Raul Rangel, remained flawless.

The nerves of The guests cheated in added time. First Kendri Paes received a yellow card, and in the 90+5th minute the defender Piero Incapie was sent off with a straight red card after losing his temper and VAR intervention.

With this victory, Mexico broke a long-standing curse of eliminations and continues its dream on home soil in front of the whole world.

Sources: ESPN, BBC Sport and Gong.bg.