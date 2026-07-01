Reactions of the staffs and coaches
- Graham Potter (Sweden coach): He admitted the complete superiority of the opponent to Yahoo Sports He said that his team simply could not withstand the pace of France. He emphasized that for his young squad this is an important lesson for growth, since the team has a double-digit number of debutants at world finals.
- Didier Deschamps (France coach): Expressed satisfaction with his return to the bench and praised the offensive power. Emphasizes the perfect synchronization in attack and precision in front of goal.
Comments from football players and legends
- Gary Neville (Analyst and Legend): On Sky Sports, he declared that France were “a level above“ everyone else in the tournament. He compared Kylian Mbappe's performance to that of Brazil's Ronaldo in his prime, calling his game “absolutely terrifying for defenders“.
- Kylian Mbappe (Captain of France): With his two goals, he came within one goal of Lionel Messi's all-time record in World Cups. His teammates noted on social media that he plays with incredible ease and has fun on the field.
- Michael Oliseh (France): Received the highest marks from Yahoo Sports (9/10) for his brilliant assists and phenomenal back-scissors that shook the post in the first half.
World Media
- FOX Sports: Described the match at “MetLife Stadium“ as “a display of stifling perfection“. The outlet highlighted the statistics of 25 French shots against just 4 for Sweden.
- Boulevard Bulgaria: Pointed out that France taught the Scandinavians a real soccer lesson. The team demonstrated “frighteningly strong football“, which sent a clear signal to the other contenders for the trophy.