Footballers: Euphoria vs. helplessness

Mexico's top scorers Julian Quiñones and Raul Jimenez said the atmosphere at the packed Azteca stadium was their "12th player". Young sensation Gilberto Mora, who rewrote history as the second-youngest starter in a World Cup elimination after Pele, thanked the team for the immense trust.

On the other hand, Ecuador's players expressed deep disappointment at the lack of ideas in attack. Captain Moises Caicedo admitted that early goals had ruined their plans, and defender Piero Incapie left the field devastated after a curious direct red card for covering his mouth when talking to an opponent.

The staff: Tactical triumph and logistical justifications

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his team for the “almost perfect first half“ and emphasized that the four consecutive clean sheets in the tournament were the result of iron discipline.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Bakases emphasized fatigue from the severe logistical problems and flight delays before the clash, but sportsmanlike admitted that Mexico was the more aggressive and deserving team on the field.

Media: Historic end to the black streak

World sports publications emphasize the fact that Mexico won a match in the direct eliminations of the World Cup for first time in 40 years (since World Cup 1986).