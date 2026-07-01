Clash of titans in Seattle: Belgium and Senegal in contention for a place in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup is entering its hottest phase, and the Seattle stadium is hosting one of the most intriguing clashes of the 1/16 finals.

The teams of Belgium and Senegal face each other for the first time in the history of world finals. The stakes are huge - qualification to the next phase and a match against the winner of the USA / Bosnia and Herzegovina pair.

The road to the eliminations: From a difficult start to goal shows

Both teams experienced serious difficulties in the group stage phase but found their best form just in time.

Belgium: The team led by Rudi Garcia started disappointingly with two draws against Egypt (1:1) and Iran (0:0). In the decisive match, however, the “Red Devils“ unleashed their full potential and defeated New Zealand 5:1, thus winning Group G.

The team led by Rudi Garcia started disappointingly with two draws against Egypt (1:1) and Iran (0:0). In the decisive match, however, the “Red Devils“ unleashed their full potential and defeated New Zealand 5:1, thus winning Group G. Senegal: The African giants rewrote history, becoming the first team in a World Cup to skip the groups after two defeats at the start (1:3 to France and 3:2 to Norway). Pape Thiav's men saved themselves in an unassailable way, crushing Iraq 5:0 in their last match.

News about the lineups and key figures

Belgium has an almost completely restored lineup. Winger Jeremy Doucoux returns to the game, and superstar Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, who shone with two goals against New Zealand, will direct the attack. Thibaut Courtois remains a solid stalwart in goal. There is speculation that Romelu Lukaku could remain on the bench as a tactical weapon.

In the Senegal camp, the big question mark is over first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who is nursing a knee injury and is a serious doubt. Mory Diaw is expected to be back in goal. Up front, Sadio Mane, Nicholas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr will rely on explosive speed on the counterattacks. Pape Gay, who scored twice against Iraq, is pushing for a starting spot in midfield.

A lesson from the favourites

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia stressed that his team must be extremely cautious, targeting already eliminated giants Germany (eliminated by Paraguay) and the Netherlands (bowed to Morocco). “There are no easy matches in this stage“, warned Garcia.

Watch live: The match will be broadcast on major world channels such as FOX Sports (USA) and ITV (UK).

Opta Prediction: The supercomputer gives a 59% chance of progressing in favor of Belgium versus 41% for Senegal.

Sources: FIFA Official Match Preview, Reuters Sports Coverage, The Seattle Times - World Cup Update, ESPN Soccer Analysis and Sports Illustrated