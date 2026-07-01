Road to the Round of 16: USA hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in California in decisive World Cup battle

The hosts of The United States enter their first match of the 2026 World Cup knockout stages tonight, facing a tough Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California.

The match from the 1/16 finals pits the ambitious co-host of the tournament against one of the most dangerous outsiders from the UEFA zone.

The “Yankees“ secured first place in Group D after decisive victories over Paraguay (4:1) and Australia (2:0). In their last group match, coach Mauricio Pochettino relied on a completely experimental squad, which led to a spectacular 2:3 loss to Turkey, but allowed the main figures to rest. The good news for the Americans is the return of the star Christian Pulisic, who has fully recovered from a calf injury, will lead the attack alongside Folarin Balogun.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina has already made history, skipping the group stage for the first time in their history. Sergej Barbarez's students finished third in Group B. They drew with Canada (1:1), bowed their heads to Switzerland (1:4), but in the decisive clash defeated Qatar 3:1. The main threat to the American defense remains the veteran and the country's No. 1 scorer Edin Dzeko assisted by PSV Eindhoven's young sensation Esmir Bayraktarević, also called the “Milwaukee Messi“ due to the fact that he grew up in the States.

The bookmakers have the United States as a strong favorite, but Pochettino was categorical: “This match is like a final for us. There is no room for relaxation“. The winner of the pair will face the winner of the match between Belgium and Senegal in the 1/8 finals in Seattle.

Sources: FIFA.com, ESPN and FOX Sports​