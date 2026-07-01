CSKA 1948 signs captain from Tunisia

The management of CSKA 1948 continues with the large-scale selection before the start of the new season in the First League and the team's participation in European club tournaments.

The capital's players have officially secured the services of Tunisian midfielder Moataz Zemzemi, who arrives in Bistritsa as a free agent. The news of the transfer was confirmed by the financial benefactor of the “Reds“ Tsvetomir Naydenov.

The 26-year-old midfielder's contract is for a period of three years. Zemzemi most recently wore the captain's armband of his native Club African, leading them to the country's championship title last season. The midfielder is distinguished by his enviable height of 186 centimeters and a strong left foot, and can operate in several positions in the midfield.

The new addition to the Bulgarian team also has a wealth of experience on the fields in France. At the age of 18, he was purchased by the elite French Strasbourg for the sum of 200,000 euros. However, his most successful period in Europe was spent in the composition of Chamois Niort, where he recorded a total of 88 matches and scored 9 goals. The midfielder also has matches for all Tunisian teams, including one official match for the representative national team.

Zemzemi is expected to join the CSKA 1948 camp in Slovenia. The “Red“ open their domestic league campaign on July 17 with a visit to Spartak (Varna), and just a few days later face Slovakia's Spartak (Trnava) in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Source: Sportal.bg, BTA