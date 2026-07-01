Levski is planning a third team from 2027.

The management of PFC „Levski“ is planning a serious reform in its children's and youth academy in order to optimize the transition between youth and professional football.

According to information from „Tema Sport“, the capital's grand is actively working on a project to create an entirely new, third men's team, which should become a reality from the 2027/2028 season.

The main idea behind the new squad is to provide more playing practice to young football players under 19 who are leaving the academy. The new formation is expected to take a place in the Southwestern Third League, where the current backup team of „The Blues“ is currently competing.

This step however, is directly linked to the club's greater ambitions for the second team. “Gerena“ has already set itself the goal of winning promotion to the Second League in the next campaign. This can happen in two ways - through on-field ranking or administratively. As a First League club, “Levski“ has the legal right to apply for direct inclusion of its double in the second echelon.

If the current second team moves to the Second League, the newly formed third team will take its position in amateur football in order to maintain continuity in the development of the youth.