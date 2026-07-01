Hot summer at CSKA: Large-scale selection, key divisions and transfer battles

CSKA returned from its training camp in Slovenia, and the events surrounding the club promise a dynamic transfer window.

Head coach Hristo Yanev brought clarity to the future selection, emphasizing that the club will not rush to attract players "piece by piece". "There will be more new ones, but we are betting on quality", the specialist was categorical after arriving on home soil.

In parallel with the incoming transfers, the "Bulgarian Army" has also started a process of unloading the squad. The club plans to part with Spanish defender Adrian Lapeña within this month.

At the same time, there were clear curious details about the most high-profile new addition to the “reds“ – Stefano Sensi. Serbian media revealed that the Italian midfielder was a serious transfer target for Belgrade's Partizan, but in the end CSKA won the battle for his signature.

The serious changes in Borisova Gradina, however, seem overdue for some of the team's popular supporters. The famous duet performer Zdravko Zhelyazkov from “Riton“ expressed a sharply critical opinion about the current state of the team. “Things are not good in CSKA, they need new players in 11 positions“, the musician shared his disappointment.

Source: “Theme Sports“ and Serbian Media