Official: Cherno More strengthens its defense with Luciano Squadrone

PFC Cherno More officially announced the signing of a new central defender to its squad. The Argentine Luciano Squadrone signed a contract with the club.

The 26-year-old football player arrives at the "Ticha" stadium on a free transfer and has already joined the summer training of the Varna team.

Football business card and career

Luciano Gaston Squadrone was born on November 18, 1999 in Argentina, and in addition to Argentine, he also holds Italian citizenship.

Youth: He was a youth at the renowned Estudiantes de La Plata academy. He went through the club's second team in the 2020/21 season.

He was a youth at the renowned Estudiantes de La Plata academy. He went through the club's second team in the 2020/21 season. Experience in Spain: His football journey in Europe began in the Spanish El Ejido (31 matches and 1 goal in the fourth level). He then defended the colors of the third division Linares (13 matches).

His football journey in Europe began in the Spanish El Ejido (31 matches and 1 goal in the fourth level). He then defended the colors of the third division Linares (13 matches). The period in Bulgaria: Squadrone is a well-known name in our country. Between 2023 and 2025, he was a key figure in the defense of Beroe (Stara Zagora). For Stara Zagora, he played 58 matches and scored 4 goals in the First League. He is distinguished by serious physical strength, defensive stability and a good sense for passing the ball.

Squadrone is a well-known name in our country. Between 2023 and 2025, he was a key figure in the defense of Beroe (Stara Zagora). For Stara Zagora, he played 58 matches and scored 4 goals in the First League. He is distinguished by serious physical strength, defensive stability and a good sense for passing the ball. Last club: During the past competitive season, the Argentine was a regular starter in the Albanian Flamurtari, where he played 28 matches in the local championship.

Goals with the „Sailors“ team

The defender arrives in Varna with the ambition to quickly establish himself in the core of the defense, led by Ilian Iliev, and to help the team in the battles on the domestic stage and the upcoming challenges in the European tournaments.

„The club wishes him success and many occasions for joy with the 'seamen' jersey“, wrote officially from Cherno More on their social networks.

Source: PFC Cherno More, BTA