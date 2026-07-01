Is Lyubo Penev bringing Georgi Yomov to Loko (Sofia)?

The new head coach of Lokomotiv Sofia, Lyuboslav Penev, is seriously considering the possibility of strengthening the offensive power of his team by attracting former national team player Georgi Yomov. The specialist expresses a strong desire to work again with the right winger, with whom they had a successful joint stay at CSKA.

The 28-year-old Yomov is about to return to the professional field after serving a four-year ban due to doping. Currently, the football player is maintaining his form and training with the CSKA reserve team. The winger shared with the media that his desire is to prove himself and stay in Sofia. His ban expires on August 25, 2026, after which he will have the official right to participate in official matches.

Lyuboslav Penev, who took over Lokomotiv Sofia in early June 2026, has already made large-scale changes to the squad and released seven players. Attracting Yomov would be a key transfer blow for the capital club before the start of the new season in the efbet League. The management of Lokomotiv Sofia is exploring the possibility of a transfer, but the final decision will also depend on CSKA's plans, as Yomov expressed loyalty to the “army“.

Source: "Sports Theme" and "Match Telegraph"