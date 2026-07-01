The major powers of the 2026 World Cup are preparing for tough battles after the camps of the teams considered outsiders demonstrated enormous confidence.

Senegal's ambitions dealt a blow

In another thrilling World Cup clash, Senegal will have to cope without one of its pillars. Experienced goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has officially missed the upcoming match against Belgium, which is a serious nightmare for the African team against the strong Belgian attack.

England ready for DR Congo and penalties

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he expects an extremely difficult match against DR Congo. His fears are confirmed by the camp of the African team, whose coach guarantees that his players are maximally motivated to face the "Three Lions". At the same time, the English international Declan Rice inspired additional self-confidence in the fans, stating that the current selection of England has the best penalty takers in its entire history.

At first cautious, Pulisic returns to USA

In the USA camp, the news is mixed. National coach Mauricio Pochettino tried to ease the tension from his team ahead of the clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. "We are not the favourites, Bosnia deserves respect", the tactician commented. The Americans, however, are getting a serious boost as star forward Christian Pulisic is fully recovered from injury and ready to play the full 90 minutes.