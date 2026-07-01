Nikola Tsolov attacks the top of Formula 2 at Silverstone

The Bulgarian star in motorsports Nikola Tsolov is engaged in a direct battle for first place in the general standings of Formula 2 during the upcoming race weekend for British Grand Prix. The native Campos Racing driver and young talent of the Red Bull Junior Team demonstrated exceptional form and drive before the halfway point of the 2026 season.

Just a few days ago, Tsolov achieved his fourth victory of the season, triumphing in an undisputed manner in the main race at the “Red Bull Ring“ track in Austria. This success brought him an asset of 106 points and reduced his gap from the temporary leader Gabriele Mini (108 points) to the fragile difference of only 2 points. Thus, the intrigue before the emblematic starts of „Silverstone“ is hotter than ever.

The Bulgarian driver said that the team has a great rhythm, but expects challenges on the British track due to the use of Pirelli's hard compounds, where the team is still looking for the perfect balance. However, Tsolov remains motivated to continue his strong performance and turn Silverstone into another triumph on the way to his big goal - Formula 1.

The program at the legendary track started on Friday with practice and qualifying. The sprint race is on Saturday, and the big climax and the battle for the lead in the championship will take place in Sunday's main race.

Sources: FIA Formula 2, Gong.bg