CSKA has put tickets on sale for the European clash with Derry City

The management of CSKA has officially put tickets on sale for the upcoming home match from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League against Northern Irish Derry City.

The match will mark the return of the “army“ to the European stage.

The match will be played on July 9 (Thursday) at 9:00 PM at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia. Spectator entrances on the day of the match will open at 7:30 PM.

Where and how can I buy a ticket?

Supporters of the capital's grand can get passes in several ways:

Online: Through official sales platforms.

Through official sales platforms. Physical ticket offices: At the “Vasil Levski“ stadium (from “Gurko“ ul.) with working hours from 10:00 to 19:00. On the day of the match, the ticket offices will be open from 12:00 until the start of the second half.

At the “Vasil Levski“ stadium (from “Gurko“ ul.) with working hours from 10:00 to 19:00. On the day of the match, the ticket offices will be open from 12:00 until the start of the second half. Official store: In the CSKA fan store at 12 „Solunska“ Str. (working hours 10:00-19:00).

The club urged fans to buy tickets as early as possible to avoid long queues and crowds immediately before the first referee's signal.

Prices and special conditions

Guest sector (Block 25 and 26): 12 euros.

12 euros. Children under 7 years of age: Enter the stadium completely free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Enter the stadium completely free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 14 years of age: All accompanying persons must complete and present the mandatory declaration of minors at the entrance in advance.

A special box office will be provided for Derry City fans in front of entrance No. 9 of the National Stadium, which will open two hours before the start of the match.

Source: cska.bg / Sportal.bg