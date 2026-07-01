Ecuador left without a coach after World Cup exit

The Ecuador national football team was officially left without a coach after Argentine tactician Sebastian Becasese announced his resignation.

His decision came just minutes after the team's defeat by 0:2 from co-organizer Mexico in a dramatic match from the 1/16-finals phase of the 2026 World Cup.

The 45-year-old specialist's contract expired with the end of Ecuador's participation in the tournament, but he himself said that he had made a firm decision not to renew it, as he had not fulfilled his big promise to the fans.

Disappointment and great promise

During the official press conference at the iconic “Azteca“ stadium, Becasese did not hide his emotions and took full responsibility for the elimination:

“Our contract ended with the World Cup. I don't think we managed to achieve the feat we had promised – namely to make this World Cup the best in the history of the country. Today it's my turn to say goodbye. It hurts, but the decision is clear“.

The Argentine admitted that the Mexicans completely outplayed his team in the first 45 minutes. Although the Ecuadorians adjusted their game after the break and looked for a turnaround, the excellent defense of the hosts left no chances for a goal.

Pride in the young generation

Despite the bitterness of the elimination, Becasese stood firmly behind his players and stressed that he is leaving an excellent foundation for the future of football in Ecuador:

Youth squad: The specialist noted that this tournament was an invaluable experience for the players, as they had the youngest team of the country ever to take to the World Cup.

Historical triumph: The fans will remember the legendary 2-1 victory over Germany in the group stage, which literally shocked the world and qualified the team for the knockout stages.

Full gratitude: “I have no complaints, I only have immense gratitude to the people and the players. The boys gave me two beautiful hours in the locker room after the match and that is the memory I leave with“, added the coach emotionally.

Sebastian Becasese took the reins of Ecuador in the summer of 2024. Under his leadership “La Tri“ made an extremely strong campaign in the South American qualifiers, finishing in the prestigious second place immediately behind world champion Argentina and ahead of traditional powers such as Brazil and Uruguay.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation will have to react quickly in the search for a new manager to take over the talented squad for the upcoming international cycles.

Source: Reuters and Yahoo Sports