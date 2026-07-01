Liverpool unveil Jeremy Jacquet as new £60m signing

English giants Liverpool have officially announced and unveiled their latest defensive signing - the French central defender Jeremy Jacquet. The 20-year-old France youth international arrives at “Anfield“ from Rennes for a transfer fee of 55 million pounds firm, with the deal potentially reaching £60m including bonuses.

The two clubs reached an agreement for the transfer during the winter window in February, but the plan was for the defender to play out the 2025/26 season in France. Jacquet's contract with the 19-time English champions is long-term (until June 2031), and the player has already successfully passed medical examinations and conducted his first interview for the club's television.

The young defender, who was born in Paris, was also strongly courted by London's Chelsea. In the end, however, he chose the project of the new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, where he is expected to directly take the place of the departed Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the defense next to captain Virgil van Dijk.

“For me, this is a big dream come true. A club like Liverpool is something incredible and I am extremely happy to be here. When I saw the base and the facilities, I immediately imagined playing for this team. I can't wait to start“, shared Jacquet during his first photoshoot in the red shirt.

Last season in Ligue 1, Jacquet distinguished himself as one of the most dominant defenders in the air, winning an impressive 75.5% of his aerial duels. The French talent has now fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the spring. He will begin individual training immediately in order to be in line for Liverpool's summer pre-season tour of the United States, which starts in mid-July.

Source: LiverpoolFC.com / BTA and Sky Sports