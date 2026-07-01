The future of the German national team coaching job is facing a serious decision.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about the possibility of taking charge of his country in the future. At the same time, the leadership of the German Football Association (DFB) is preparing for final talks with the current coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The situation surrounding Julian Nagelsmann

Deadline for decision : Nagelsmann's contract is expiring and the DFB wants clarity as soon as possible.

: Nagelsmann's contract is expiring and the DFB wants clarity as soon as possible. Upcoming meetings : Final talks between the coach and the union leadership are scheduled.

: Final talks between the coach and the union leadership are scheduled. Possible scenarios: Extending his current contract or officially parting ways.

The "Jürgen Klopp" factor

Desire to return : Klopp has never hidden that the position of national coach is among his great ambitions.

: Klopp has never hidden that the position of national coach is among his great ambitions. Timeframes : The mentor is open to negotiation, but it all depends on his vacation plans.

: The mentor is open to negotiation, but it all depends on his vacation plans. Public pressure: Fans and media in Germany see him as the ideal savior of the team.

What's next for the "Bundesteam"

Results Analysis : Assessing Performance Under Nagelsmann.

: Assessing Performance Under Nagelsmann. Financial Framework : Draft a concrete offer if negotiations with Klopp come to a head.

: Draft a concrete offer if negotiations with Klopp come to a head. Official statement: Ochakva se DFB yes izleze s position vednaga trace edge on the conversation.

Source: sportal.bg, DFB).