USA beats Bosnia with 10 men at World Cup 2026

The US national team achieved a historic victory in the first elimination round of its home World Cup 2026, beating a tough Bosnia and Herzegovina team 2-0.

The match offered huge drama for over 67,000 spectators in the stands, after the Americans had to defend their lead with one man less for almost half an hour.

The result was opened in the 44th minute, when striker Folarin Balogun took advantage of a ricochet after a pass from Malik Tillman and sent the ball into Nikola Vasil's net. However, Balogun's joy turned into a nightmare in the 64th minute. After a rough foul on Tarik Muharemovic and VAR intervention, referee Rafael Klaus showed him a straight red card.

Despite the pressure of Bosnia, led by veteran Edin Dzeko at the beginning of the half, Mauricio Pochettino's tactical changes stabilized the "Yankees". Point of contention put Malik Tillman in the 82nd minute, who scored a magnificent goal with a precise free kick into the top corner.

Source: CNN and The Independent