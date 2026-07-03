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Sports on TV on Friday (July 3)

Sports on TV on Friday (July 3)

What can we watch today

Jul 3, 2026 07:01 49

Sports on TV on Friday (July 3) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Diema Sport 3

09:45 Formula 1: Free practice for the British Grand Prix

10:50 Formula 3: Practice for the British Grand Prix

12:00 Formula 2: Practice for the British Grand Prix

14:30 Formula 1: First practice for the British Grand Prix

16:00 Formula 3: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix

16:55 Formula 2: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix

18:30 Formula 1: Sprint qualifying for the British Grand Prix

20:00 Formula 1 Academy: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix

EUROSPORT 2

13:00 Tennis: Wimbledon

MAX Sport 1

13:30 Golf: BMW International Open

EUROSPORT

18:15 Mountain Bike: World Cup in La Touil, Cross Country Short Course, Women

19:15 Mountain Bike: World Cup in La Touil, Cross Country Short Course, Men