Sports on TV on Friday (July 3)

Diema Sport 3
09:45 Formula 1: Free practice for the British Grand Prix
10:50 Formula 3: Practice for the British Grand Prix
12:00 Formula 2: Practice for the British Grand Prix
14:30 Formula 1: First practice for the British Grand Prix
16:00 Formula 3: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix
16:55 Formula 2: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix
18:30 Formula 1: Sprint qualifying for the British Grand Prix
20:00 Formula 1 Academy: Qualifying for the British Grand Prix
EUROSPORT 2
13:00 Tennis: Wimbledon
MAX Sport 1
13:30 Golf: BMW International Open
EUROSPORT
18:15 Mountain Bike: World Cup in La Touil, Cross Country Short Course, Women
19:15 Mountain Bike: World Cup in La Touil, Cross Country Short Course, Men