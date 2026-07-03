After the match: Switzerland - Algeria: The Crusaders gave a tactical lecture to the Desert Foxes

Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 in a match from the 1/16 finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the „BC Place“ stadium in Vancouver. With this success, Murat Yakin's team ended a black streak of seven consecutive eliminations in elimination matches, achieving the first victory in the direct eliminations of a World Cup since 1938. The historic triumph was scored by Breel Embolo in the 10th minute after a brilliant breakthrough by young sensation Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye, who scored seconds after the start of the second half (46th minute).

Staff: Tactical triumph against nostalgia

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin did not hide his satisfaction with the perfectly executed tactical plan, in which his team consciously gave up possession of the ball and stung the opponent with lightning-fast counterattacks.

"We knew that we were facing a tactical battle against Algeria. The boys were perfect, closing the spaces and taking advantage of their chances at the most precise moments. This historic victory is for all of Switzerland, but the tournament for us is just beginning", Yakin said after the match.

On the other hand, Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic, who spent seven successful years at the helm of Switzerland, experienced an emotional and difficult evening. The media criticized his decision to leave Amin Guiry on the bench as a substitute.

"Football at this level does not forgive defensive mistakes. We conceded an early goal in both halves and that broke us. It hurts me because this match was completely within our capabilities, but we were too ineffective in the forward positions", Petkovic told Sky Sports.

Players' reactions: Joy for the records and a sad farewell

The big news from the Algerian camp came from the captain Riyad Mahrez, who officially announced to the media that he is ending his international career. The 35-year-old striker appeared devastated by the elimination.

"This was my last match with the national team. I wanted to go further, but this is the reality. I am proud of everything I have given to Algeria over the years", Mahrez said in an emotional interview with beIN Sports.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka tried to relieve the tension from his teammates despite the euphoria of rewriting history.

"It's great that we've broken this 88-year curse. I can see the joy of the fans, but we have to stay grounded. Johan Manzambi is having an incredible World Cup – at his age he shows incredible maturity, but the whole team works like clockwork."

Manzambi, who is only 20 years old, became the youngest player since 1966 to record 5 goal appearances in a single World Cup.

Analyses in the world media: "Swiss watch" against "naive Algeria"

The world's sports publications unanimously praised the pragmatism of the European team and criticized the toothless attack of the Africans.

FIFA.com: "Switzerland went through Algeria with ease. Murat Yakin presented a tactical masterpiece in Vancouver, completely neutralizing the opponent's creativity".

The Guardian: Focus on young Manzambi: "The secret is out. The 20-year-old striker literally tore through the Algerian defence with the first goal. Algeria simply ignored the warnings".

The Athletic: Describes Algeria's performance as disappointing: "Too much possession, too little use. Algeria's soft defense once again betrayed them at the most crucial moment, while the Swiss were ruthlessly efficient.

Fans' comments on social media

On Reddit and Instagram, opinions ranged from admiration for the Swiss discipline to utter disappointment at the Algerians' lack of enthusiasm.

"The Algerians just wanted to dribble. They didn't care about defending or attacking, they just showed technique" – commented a fan on Instagram.

"Switzerland on cruise control after the second goal. I expected a much more contested match, but the difference in class and tactical maturity was huge""– a Reddit user shared.

Switzerland remains in Vancouver, where on July 7 it will face the winner of the Colombia-Ghana match in the round of 16.

Sources: FIFA, Sky Sports, The Guardian and The Athletic.