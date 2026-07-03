The third Grand Slam tournament of the year - Wimbledon - is entering its hottest phase. Today, July 3, fans in the stands in London will witness the decisive battles of the third round for men and women. The program is full of intriguing matches, and the eyes of Bulgarian fans are already focused on tomorrow, when the reborn Grigor Dimitrov will take to the court.

Grigor Dimitrov's emotional rise

After leaving Center Court last year with tears in his eyes due to a serious pectoral muscle injury, the 35-year-old Dimitrov is experiencing his own personal revenge. The Bulgarian, who is ranked 146th in the world rankings after his long absence, entered the main draw with a special invitation from the organizers (“wild card“) and proved that his place is among the elite.

On Thursday night, Grigor demonstrated incredible character and physical resilience to break the 15th seeded Czech Jakub Menšík with 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a match that continued under the closed roof of Court 1. Today is a day off for the Bulgarian, in which he will regain strength for his next obstacle. On Saturday, Dimitrov will play in a spectacular match against the former finalist in the tournament Matteo Berrettini (Italy), with the match expected to be moved to one of the two main courts.

The most interesting matches today (July 3)

Friday's program is centered around the biggest names in modern tennis, who will seek a place in the round of 16:

Novak Djokovic – Artur Rinderknech : Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will open the program on Center Court . After playing two consecutive late matches, this time the Serb will play in the day session (after 15:30 Bulgarian time) against the dangerous Frenchman Rinderknesh.

: Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will open the program on . After playing two consecutive late matches, this time the Serb will play in the day session (after 15:30 Bulgarian time) against the dangerous Frenchman Rinderknesh. Arina Sabalenka – Jelena Ostapenko : Immediately after Djokovic's match on Center Court, a real show is coming up in the women's circuit. World No. 1 Sabalenka faces former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko in an open clash of powerful shots from the bottom of the court.

: Immediately after Djokovic's match on Center Court, a real show is coming up in the women's circuit. World No. 1 Sabalenka faces former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko in an open clash of powerful shots from the bottom of the court. Yannick Sinner – Jenson Brooksby : Men's leader and defending champion Yannick Sinner will play Court 1 in the second match of the day against American Brooksby.

: Men's leader and defending champion Yannick Sinner will play in the second match of the day against American Brooksby. Daria Kasatkina – Naomi Osaka: Four-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka continues her strength and renaissance on the road and opens the program on Court 1 to meet Kasatkin.

The program on the Central Court was closed from the third by Felix Auger-Aliassime, who also took part from the qualifier from the SAS Michael Jeng

Source:Wimbledon Championships, BBC Sport