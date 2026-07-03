CSKA has taken an important step in its attempt to strengthen the squad before the start of the new season.

Representatives of the „Reds“ have held a meeting and talks with the agent of Belgian Mechelen defender Terence Kudu.

The capital's giants are looking for stability in the defensive line and see Kudu as an excellent addition to the defensive wall.

Negotiations are ongoing, with the club trying to clarify the player's personal terms before moving on to finalizing the deal.

If everything ends successfully, this will undoubtedly be one of CSKA's most serious transfer moves this summer. Kudu is considered one of the most promising young defenders in the Belgian championship, and there is no lack of interest in him from other clubs.

The football player is only 21 years old, but he has already established himself as an important figure in the Mechelen squad. His market value is estimated at around 4 million euros, which speaks volumes about his potential and qualities.

In addition, Kudu has played for the youth national team of France - further proof of the high rating he receives in his homeland.

Source: “Match Telegraph“