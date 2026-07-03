Ludogorets star Petar Stanic has reached full agreement on his personal terms with Olympiacos, but the finalization of the multi-million euro transfer remains blocked in the last hours due to financial details between the two clubs.

The financial dispute for Stanic

Greek media reports that the attacking midfielder has already specified his contract with the team from Piraeus. The total transfer fee for the deal is expected to be 8 million euros, and with the foreseen bonuses it can grow to 10 million euros. However, the transfer is currently facing a serious risk of failure due to the payment scheme. Ludogorets' management insists on receiving the first tranche immediately in the amount of 4 million euros, while Olympiacos insists on a smaller initial payment. While negotiations continue, the Serbian midfielder remains in the Bulgarian champion's camp and trains on an equal footing with the others.

Coaching change and preparation in Bansko

The situation in Razgrad is further complicated by sudden organizational changes. Just hours ago, Ludogorets officially announced parting ways with head coach Per-Matthias Högmo. This leaves the team without a permanent coach at the peak of the summer training, taking place in Bansko. Despite the coaching change, the champions showed good form in their first summer training, defeating Etar with a goal show and a score of 7:4.

New vision and international prestige

The new kits : The club officially presented the new kits for the 2027/27 season, produced by the German brand Jako. The design is inspired by the ancient history of Razgrad and includes stone slab ornaments from the ancient Roman city of Abritus.

: The club officially presented the new kits for the 2027/27 season, produced by the German brand Jako. The design is inspired by the ancient history of Razgrad and includes stone slab ornaments from the ancient Roman city of Abritus. World recognition: The team's midfielder Deroy Duarte brought serious prestige to the club after taking part in the 2026 World Cup with the Cape Verde national team and was even chosen as “Player of the Match“ in one of the matches.

Sources: Sportal, Dsport, Webcafe and Official website of PFC Ludogorets