Dress rehearsal in Pancharevo: CSKA presents the new ones in the last test against Marek

Today, July 3, 2026, by 19:00, the team at CSKA will play their last pre-season test against the second division Marek (Dupnitsa). The match will be held at the club's base in Pancharevo and is an official final test for the coaching staff's tactical plans before the official start of the campaign.

The sports editorial team summarizes the key details about the match that excite the supporters:

Limited capacity and free admission for fans

The club management announced that the entrance to the meeting is completely free. However, due to the ongoing large-scale renovation work at the Pancharevo training center, the capacity for spectators will be highly constrained. Base doors will open in 18:15 hours, and access will be suspended immediately after filling the designated public spaces. The movement of fans will occur strictly along ul. „Belosnezhka“ towards the side entrance.

Return to composition and presentation of selection

The match is expected with great interest because of the opportunity for fans to see the new additions in play. CSKA has already secured the services of Joel Zvarts (attracted from Lokomotiv Plovdiv) and Stefano Snesi (came from Anorthosis). In addition, after an injury for the “army“ key defender Delova is also returning, which will provide additional options in defense.

The summer balance and a look at Europe

So far during their pre-season camp in Austria, CSKA has recorded the following results:

Победи: 2:1 срещу Брине Гросупле и 3:2 срещу Одра Ополе.

2:1 срещу Брине Гросупле и 3:2 срещу Одра Ополе. Загуби: Тежко поражение с 0:4 от украинския Полесие Житомир.

Днешният спаринг е изключително важен, тъй като след по-малко от седмица – на 9 юли – ЦСКА стартира участието си в първия квалификационен кръг на Лига Европа с домакинство срещу северноирландския Дери Сити.

Къде да гледаме двубоя?

За привържениците, които няма да успеят да присъстват на трибуните в Панчарево, срещата ще бъде излъчвана на живо в интернет пространството на платформата Sportbg.bg, а развитието на срещата в реално време може да се следи в Gong.bg.

Източници: Официален сайт на ФК ЦСКА София, Sportal.bg, Gong.bg и Sportbg.bg.