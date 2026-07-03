Allegri officially returns: Napoli manager

The Italian transfer market literally exploded in the hours after midnight on July 3, Eurosport.it reported.

Serie A has become the arena for key coaching appointments, official deals for young talents and key market decisions by the giants that will rearrange the forces of the Apennines in the new 2026/27 season.

Allegri officially returns: Takes over at Napoli

The biggest bombshell of the morning came from Naples. Napoli officially announced Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach. The 58-year-old specialist, who last led Milan until May 2026, signed a long-term contract with the southerners until June 30, 2029 Gong.bg. Allegri's appointment aims to return Napoli to the battle for the Scudetto and the Top 4, after the team lost ground in the previous campaign.

Milan sells Rafael Leao to balance the books

A major change in strategy has occurred in the transfer market in Milan. The management of Milan officially set a price of 60 million euros for the sale of Portuguese star Rafael Leao Eurosport.it. The amount is considered extremely affordable and a compromise compared to his previous release clause Eurosport.it. With these funds, the "rossoneri" aim to cover the large-scale investment in attracting Gonzalo Ramos Eurosport.it. Leao himself has already rejected offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, preferring a career in the English Premier League or the Spanish La Liga Eurosport.it.

Juventus closes deal for new defender

They're not sleeping in Turin either. Juventus finalizes the transfer of young defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo Eurosport.it. "The Bianconeri" acted extremely expeditiously in the early hours of the day to strengthen their defensive line with the promising footballer, while simultaneously working on the outgoing transfers of expensive players.

Inter attack the Belgian market for Dumfries' replacement

The champion Inter have sent a first official offer worth 25 million euros for Israeli winger Anan Halaili from Belgian Union Saint-Gilloise Eurosport.it. After parting ways with Denzel Dumfries and the failed signing of Marco Palestra (who moved to Chelsea) Eurosport.it, the "nerazzurri" urgently looking for a dynamo for their right flank line and are ready to take the market risk with Halaili Eurosport.it.

Elite rookies are also actively shopping

Комо записа силен ден, обявявайки официално двойния трансфер на бразилския ляв бек Каики и халфа Луис Мия

Венеция си осигури услугите на офанзивния полузащитник Корнел Лисман, който пристига с постоянен договор до 2030 г. от Лех Познан

Източници: Eurosport, Sky Sport, Gong.bg.