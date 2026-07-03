Hot from the French market: PSG secures top talent, Liverpool snatches French defender

The transfer summer in the French Ligue 1 has officially entered its hottest phase, after a number of clubs rushed to finalize their deals in the early hours of today, July 3.

The big news from the camp of the champion Paris Saint-Germain is that the young star of RB Leipzig – Jan Diomande has informed the management of the German club of his firm desire to join PSG, rejecting serious interest from the English Liverpool.

In parallel with the incoming actions, the Parisians are also cleaning up their squad. Juventus are making strong pressure to permanently sign striker Randall Kolo Muani. PSG have already set a price of 40 million euros for the French international, who is willing to take a pay cut to return to Turin. These moves come just hours after PSG completed the record sale of Portuguese striker Gonzalo Ramos to AC Milan for €74 million.

Rennes hit and Nice outbound transfers

At the same time, the French market has also suffered a heavy blow from the English Premier League. Stade Rennes' reliable defender – Jeremy Jacquet, has officially completed his mega-transfer to Liverpool for the colossal sum of 63.6 million euros.

The situation in the OGK Nice camp also remains tense. After a shaky campaign, the club is under serious financial pressure and today's hours are marked by urgent negotiations for outgoing transfers, as the southerners must necessarily sell players before registering new additions.

The transfer window in France remains open until September 1, 2026, with the dynamics expected to become even more fierce in the coming days.

Sources: Transfermarkt, FootballTransfers and L'Équipe