Miami Drama: Argentina Survive Extra Time Thriller Against Cape Verde

The reigning world champion Argentina qualified in an extremely difficult way for the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup, after overcoming the absolute debutant Cape Verde with 3:2 after overtime (1:1 in regular time). In front of the packed stands of “Hard Rock Stadium“ in Miami, the symbolic hosts were faced with the threat of recording one of the biggest upsets in the history of the world finals.

Messi set the tone, but the “blue sharks“ bit hard

The match started according to plan for the selection of Lionel Scaloni, for whom this was the anniversary match number 100 at the head of the “albiceleste“. In the 29th minute, the captain Lionel Messi opened the scoring. After a great pass from Lisandro Martinez, Messi controlled the ball and sent it irretrievably into the top corner of the goal for 1:0. This was his 7th goal of the tournament and 20th in total at World Cups.

Instead of giving up, the Cape Verdean players, led by coach Bubista, showed why they remained undefeated in the group stage. In the 59th minute, the midfielder of the Bulgarian Ludogorets Deroy Duarte shocked the South Americans. He received a pass from Ryan Mendes, turned in front of the penalty area and with a precise shot beat Emiliano Martinez for 1:1. Despite Argentina's pressure and the phenomenal saves of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, regular time ended without a new goal.

Madness in extra time

The drama reached its peak in the extra 30 minutes. Already in the 92nd minute, the defender Lisandro Martinez put Argentina ahead again, intercepting a corner kick.

However, the African fairy tale refused to end so easily. In the 103rd minute Sidney Lopez Cabral burst out with a fantastic shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top right corner, throwing the Cape Verdean staff into a frenzy of excitement – 2:2.

With the match clearly heading to penalties, luck turned its back on the brave islanders. In the 111th minute, after another cross from Messi from a corner, the Cape Verde defender Diney Borges scored a ridiculous own goal, deflecting the ball into his own net for the final 3:2.

In the remaining minutes, Cape Verde missed a golden chance to equalize again, and Emiliano Martinez had to save a dangerous shot from a free kick by Cabral. With this success, Argentina continues to defend its title and in the 1/8 finals will face the Egyptian team, which previously eliminated Australia after penalties.

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