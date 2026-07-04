Midfielder Luka Modric wants to stay in Milan for another season, reported "Gazzetta dello Sport", BTA reported.

Representatives of the Italian club have contacted the player directly and have made it clear that they are counting on him for the new season. The parties are ready to sign a new agreement. A phone call from head coach Ruben Amorim, who stressed the importance of the Croatian for his project, was also crucial.

A final decision has not yet been made, but the 40-year-old footballer is willing to accept Milan's offer.

Modric's contract with the “red and black“ expired on June 30. He has been with Milan since the summer of 2025. The midfielder has made 37 appearances for the team in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Modrić participated in the 2026 World Cup as part of the Croatian national team, which lost 1:2 to Portugal in the round of 16. The midfielder made one assist in four matches during the tournament.