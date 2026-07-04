Zverev advances to Wimbledon after convincing win

French Open champion and second seed Alexander Zverev (Germany) advanced to the fourth round of the men's "Wimbledon" Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Zverev defeated Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes of play. The German representative had more serious difficulties only in the second set, in which he prevailed after a tiebreak.

In a dispute to reach the quarterfinals, Alexander Zverev, whose best achievement in London is the fourth round, will face the Czech Jiri Lehecza.

The 13th seed Lehecza dealt with Jaume Munar (Spain) in four sets - 6:4, 6:4, 4:6, 6:4 in a duel that lasted two hours and 57 minutes.

The third round was also overcome by the fifth seeded Australian Alex de Minor, who overcame Zachary Svajda (USA) with 6:2, 5:7, 6:2, 6:4 in two hours and 40 minutes.

De Minor expects a clash with Flavio Cobolli in the next stage of the British Open, after the ninth seed Italian eliminated 19th seed Karen Khachanov (Russia) in a four-hour match.

Coboli defeated Khachanov in a five-set drama after losing the first set without taking a game - 0:6, 7:6(4), 6:7(5), 6:2, 6:2.