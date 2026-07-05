Grigor Dimitrov: Once I finished the match, that was the sweetest part for me

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov demonstrated his happiness at qualifying for the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament "Wimbledon" and his gratitude that he can even be at such a level again. Dimitrov eliminated Italian Matteo Berrettini with a 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 6:3 victory in the third round.

"It's incredible that I can come back here again. I'm just very happy, that's what I feel - happiness. It's amazing! I'm just glad that I can come back here again. I just wanted to be able to compete again. There's something special in the air here," commented the Bulgarian number one in his on-court interview, quoted by BTA.

"Tennis is not a sprint, it's more of a marathon. He played incredibly in the third and fourth sets and I was trying to stay in the match. I felt ready for my chance, but he played really well. I knew I had to remind myself to stay positive. I felt better and better, that helped me and at the end of the match I served well. Once I finished the match, that was the sweetest part for me," said Grigor Dimitrov, and when asked about the events of a year ago and his injury in the match with Yannick Sinner, he replied:

"Every time I looked at this roof, I thought different things. Guys, I really thank you. The way I left the tournament, you never know what's going to happen, but here I am again. I'm just trying to be completely honest. It's not about winning or losing, it's about being able to fully enjoy moments like this. I don't know how long I have left, how many times I'll be able to be here, and that's why I kept telling myself that."

Regarding his next opponent - the representative of the hosts Arthur Ferry, Dimitrov said: "The fans here are fair. I understand that they will support Ferry, but I have no problem with that."