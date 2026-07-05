Mexican authorities have prepared more serious security measures and will try to prevent large crowds of fans from gathering in one place during the match in the round of 16 of the World Cup between England and one of the hosts, Mexico. Four supporters died due to suffocation or cardiac arrest after the "Aztecs" victory against Ecuador 2-0 earlier in the week, and now the police are taking action to avoid similar incidents, BTA reported.

Large groups of fans gather to watch the matches of the 2026 World Cup of their favorites on big screens near the monument "Angel of Independence" in Mexico City, but now the number of people in the city center will be limited to 25,000.

The investigation into this week's deaths continues, and Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada announced significant new security measures.

A similar procedure will be introduced in the main square in Mexico City, where there will be more than 50 separate seats for watching the match between Mexico and England in the 2026 World Cup eliminations.

Mexico has only qualified for the quarterfinals of two World Cups, and that happened in 1970 and 1986. England reached the finals of the last two European Championships.