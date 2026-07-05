Paraguay goalkeeper: Kylian Mbappe made me angry

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Hill commented on the situation after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match against France (0:1). The goalkeeper wanted to shake hands with French captain Kylian Mbappe, but the striker ignored him and started celebrating. Then the goalkeeper threw the ball at the striker, hitting him in the back. Mbappe did not react.

„Kylian Mbappe made me angry. I reached out to greet him, but he ignored me“, Hill said after the match, BTA reported.

Hill is 26 years old. He plays for the Argentine club San Lorenzo. The goalkeeper has played 11 games for the Paraguayan national team.

France forward Kylian Mbappe commented on the 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

“We knew what kind of game to expect. I think it was very useful for us to experience a game like that and see how we would handle it. We showed that we are not just a team that can play attacking football. Every team plays to its strengths - there is no right or wrong way to play. The only right way is to win. Now we have to focus on Morocco. We are really looking forward to playing against them because we know they are a very good team,“ the 27-year-old was quoted as saying on the FIFA website.

“If we have to put our hands in the mud, we will! They thought we would come out to play in tuxedos. But we know how to play dirty football. And even at that we were better than them!“, Mbappe also said, quoted by BeInSports.

The quarter-final match of the 2026 World Cup between France and Morocco will be held on July 9.