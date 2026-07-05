Real Madrid sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan

Real Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, the Spanish club announced on Sunday. The Netherlands international's contract with the Madrid club is for four seasons, BTA reported.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but media reports claim that Real have activated the 30-year-old's €20m release clause.

Denzel Dumfries is leaving Inter Milan after five years. The defender joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2011, making 207 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists.

The Netherlands international has won a total of eight trophies with Inter, including two Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia titles.

Dumfries is Real Madrid's fourth signing of the transfer window after Marc Cucurreia, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

Real president Florentino Perez pledged to strengthen the squad's defensive capabilities during his re-election campaign and identified Dumfries as a key transfer target. Dumfries was also part of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, where the "Orange" were eliminated on penalties by Morocco in the round of 16.