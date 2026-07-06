Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in New Jersey in a round of 16 match of the World Cup in North America. On July 12, the Norwegians will meet the winner of the match between Mexico and England in the quarterfinals, BTA reported.

The leader of the Scandinavians Erling Holland scored twice, and in the final seconds of added time of the match Neymar scored from the penalty spot for the Brazilians.

The match started dynamically and in the 3rd minute a goal by the Norwegians was canceled due to offside. Martin Odegaard brought Alexander Sørlot from the right, who returned it to Patrick Berg.

The Brazilians very quickly showed that they would not just defend. In the 10th minute, Guimaraes found Martinelli very well, who crossed on the ground in the penalty area to Cunha. The Manchester United player was tripped by Ayer, who jumped on a reckless split. The main referee initially ignored the situation, but after the intervention of the VAR, he reviewed the situation on the monitor and awarded a 11-meter penalty kick. Bruno Guimaraes executed poorly, and Niland caught the corner and saved.

Until the first hydration break, the Norwegians continued to have much more possession of the ball - over 70% of the time, but the "seleção" attacked more dangerously. In the 24th minute, Cunha entered the penalty area and fell after a duel with Wolfe. The Manchester United star asked for another penalty, but the referee was adamant that there would be none.

In the 30th minute, Vinicius brought Martinelli from the left, who advanced and from a small angle looked for a pass to Guimaraes, but Niland intervened again and deflected with his foot.

Five minutes later, Noosa made a good raid, then found Odegaard in the penalty area. The captain of the “Vikings“ shot wide of the goal. Shortly after, Holland intercepted from the air after a cross from the left, but Alisson caught it without a problem.

In the 41st minute, Brazil had another very good opportunity. Odegaard lost the ball and Martinelli brought Vinicius from the left, who shot dangerously into the near corner, but for the third time tonight, Nyland intervened very well and saved.

Norway's best chance came in added time of the first half, when Holland fought off Gabriel and Marquinhos for the ball, which reached Odegaard, who was alone against Alisson, but the Liverpool goalkeeper saved.

The second half began with pressure from Brazil. In the 54th minute, Vinicius broke through from the left, but failed to pass to his teammate and only won a corner.

In the 58th minute, Endrik came on for Cunha. Seconds later, it was the Real player who had a huge opportunity to open the score, after coming face to face with Nyland and his shot went wide of the target.

In the 62nd minute, Nyland once again denied an opponent player. Ryan was left alone in the penalty area, but his shot on the ground was expertly saved by the keeper.

Shortly afterwards, Schelderup broke in from the left and tried to cross to Haaland. Alisson didn't intervene very well, but he still deflected the ball, and then Gabriel cleared. In the 67th minute, Holland again missed a close-range shot.

In the 75th minute, Schelderup shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Alisson intervened at the right level.

Norway struck in the 80th minute, when Schelderup once again broke through well from the left and crossed into the penalty area, where Holland outpaced Gabriel and headed the ball into the Brazil goal.

In the 86th minute, Casemiro tried to surprisingly pass to Niland, but the goalkeeper managed to knock the ball into his right post with a last-ditch effort.

In the last minute of regular time, Holland put an end to the dispute, with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that checked Alisson. It was the Manchester City striker's seventh goal of the competition.

Brazil got a consolation goal in the dying seconds of added time when Casemiro was fouled in the penalty area and the referee awarded a penalty. Neymar was on target from the spot, but there was no more time.