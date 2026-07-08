Vancouver penalty shootout drama: Switzerland beats Colombia and advances to quarter-finals against Argentina

The Swiss national team qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup after a heart-stopping triumph over Colombia 4-3 on penalties (0-0 after extra time).

Murat Yakin's team reached the top 8 of the planet for the first time since 1954, throwing thousands of Colombian fans in the stands in grief in Canada.

Tactical trickery and a heavy blow for the Swiss

Both teams offered extremely closed and cautious football in the regular 90 minutes, in which clear-cut chances were lacking. The Swiss had a serious personnel problem before the first referee's signal, as their great young sensation of the tournament, Johan Manzambi, was withdrawn at the last minute due to a knee injury. Without him in the forward positions, the “crusaders“ had a hard time finding a way to Camilo Vargas' goal. Colombia, led by Nestor Lorenzo, stood more stable in defense, and the best chance for them before the break was a long-range shot by Gustavo Puerta, saved effectively by Gregor Kobel.

Colombian bad luck in extra time

In the second half, both coaches made numerous substitutions, but the game remained fragmented. The match only came to life in extra time. In the 99th minute, “Los Cafeteros“ defender John Lucumi scored the crossbar after a header from a corner.

However, the clearest moment of the entire match came in the 117th minute. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka made a blunder in front of his own penalty area. The ball fell to substitute Haminton Campaz, who came face to face with Cobel, but instead of sending South America into the next phase, he shot disappointingly over the goal.

The penalty shootout

Drama reached its peak at “BC Place“ in the penalty shootout:

Colombia started first : Juan Quintero was accurate for 1:0.

: Juan Quintero was accurate for 1:0. The answer : Granit Xhaka equalized quickly for the Swiss.

: Granit Xhaka equalized quickly for the Swiss. The mistake : Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez hits the crossbar.

: Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez hits the crossbar. Advance for Switzerland : Zeki Amdouni gave the Europeans a lead (2:1).

: Zeki Amdouni gave the Europeans a lead (2:1). Return of the intrigue : Campaz scored for Colombia, and immediately after him Manuel Akanji sent the ball over the goal, restoring the tie 2:2.

: Campaz scored for Colombia, and immediately after him Manuel Akanji sent the ball over the goal, restoring the tie 2:2. The decisive moment : Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a phenomenal save against Cucho Hernandez. Cedric Itten took advantage and brought Switzerland closer to victory.

: Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a phenomenal save against Cucho Hernandez. Cedric Itten took advantage and brought Switzerland closer to victory. The outcome: Luis Diaz scored the final penalty for Colombia, but Freiburg winger Ruben Vargas kept his cool and with a precise shot sealed the Swiss victory for 4:3.

Switzerland will face world champions Argentina in Kansas City in the quarter-finals on Saturday, after Lionel Messi and company had earlier turned around a 0:2 deficit to 3:2 against Egypt.