Reynaldo: The goals against Borac took a lot of pressure off me

Levski's new signing Reynaldo gave an emotional interview to the Brazilian publication ge.globo, in which he talked about his difficult path to European football. The striker, who arrived at “Gerena“ this summer from the Portuguese Santa Clara for 1.5 million euros, admitted that just two years ago his future looked completely different, reports gong.bg.



“There is no way to describe in words what it is like to play in the Champions League. This is every footballer's dream, as if you were participating in a World Cup. I was extremely happy to help the team move forward by scoring two goals. When I look back, I see that two years ago, while I was in Guarani, I had almost nothing. Many doors were closed to me. I struggled with daily difficulties, but with prayers and the support of my family, I managed to get here“, shared Reinaldo.



The Brazilian admitted that the goals against Borac Banja Luka took a huge amount of pressure off his shoulders. “It was a real relief. Every footballer dreams of playing on this stage. Seeing a full stadium and hearing the fans chant your name after a goal in the Champions League – this is a childhood dream come true. The goals against Borac took a huge amount of pressure off me“, added the striker.



Reinaldo also revealed that he went through serious trials before reaching this moment. “After Criciuma was relegated to the third division, I went through a very difficult period. Then I moved to Atletico Paranaense, where I grew as a footballer. In 2022, I suffered a serious injury and didn't play for almost a year. "Then the president of Santa Clara, Bruno Vicente, gave me his hand. He believed in me, even though I was recovering. It was difficult, I was seconded, but look where I am today," the Brazilian told ge.globo.