Milan "tied two of its biggest hopes with long contracts

Italian giants Milan have officially renewed the contracts of two of their most promising young players. Striker Francesco Camarda and midfielder Christian Comoto have signed new contracts with the club until the summer of 2031, with an option to extend for another season, BTA reports, citing information from the “Rossoneri“.

Both 18-year-olds are products of Milan's famous academy and are considered some of the club's most promising talents.

This summer, Camarda returned to “San Siro“ after a loan spell at Lecce, while Comoto spent last season with Spezia, where he also played on loan.

Milan is watching into the new season with ambitions for better performance, after finishing fifth in Serie A last campaign. In the new season, the seven-time European club champion will be led by coach Ruben Amorim (pictured).