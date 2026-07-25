Inter reach agreement with Atalanta for Giorgio Scalvini

Inter are on the verge of one of the most significant transfers in Serie A this summer. According to Italian publications La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have reached an agreement in principle with Atalanta to sign international Giorgio Scalvini. The deal is worth around 55 million euros plus bonuses and is expected to be finalized after medical examinations. The 22-year-old central defender is among the most highly rated young defenders in Europe and was also wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle.

With his signing, Inter aims to rejuvenate its defensive line after the departure of several experienced players. Scalvini is expected to be a key figure in Cristian Chivu's project.